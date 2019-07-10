VIDEO: Flooding from around New Orleans on July 10

New Orleans was flooded by drenching rains on July 10, as a possible tropical storm headed to the Gulf Coast. (Source: Twitter)
By Chris Finch | July 10, 2019 at 11:01 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 12:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in New Orleans immediately started posting video on social media as storm pushed through the area on July 10, leaving traffic stranded and people trapped in their houses.

Flooding in the Uptown-Freret area

Flooding on Magazine St. in the Uptown area:

Flooding on Canal in the CBD:

Flooding in New Orleans:

Canoes on Camp in the Lower Garden Dist. area:

New Orleans:

Royal St. in the French Quarter:

New Orleans Mission

Pray for us NOM

Posted by David Stepp on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Jung Hotel, Canal Street

