Toyota announces plans to build new SUV at north Alabama plant

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, the company announced it will be building a yet-to-be-named SUV at the plant. Originally, the plan was for the plant to build new Mazda crossovers and Toyota Corollas when the plant gets up and running in 2021. The company is now saying Corolla sedans will continue to be built at a plant in Mississippi instead. The company says this will not impact the overall number of jobs that will be created at the facility. A total of 300,000 vehicles are expected to come off the assembly line at the plant once it’s working at full capacity.