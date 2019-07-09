Red Cross in urgent need of blood, platelet donors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross is facing an emergency when it comes to its blood supply. With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, it’s in need of blood and platelet donors.
The plea for donors comes after a rough July 4th holiday period that saw hundreds fewer blood drives organized by volunteers. Those 450 fewer blood drives translated to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.
And the American Red Cross also saw a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.
“Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products," Numark said. “To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.”
You can find a location to donate HERE or by calling to set up an appointment at 1-800-RED CROSS.
