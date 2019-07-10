Micro-grants offered for small downtown Huntsville projects

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Huntsville Inc. is offering 12 $500 grants for small projects to enhance the downtown experience.
The idea is add little unexpected somethings that make Huntsville more interesting, intriguing and quirky.
This is the second time the group has offered these micro-grants designed to support art initiatives that promote Huntsville’s vibrant culture.
Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO Chad Emerson said it’s not just about the big projects, but it’s also about the little things that make Huntsville what it is.
“Sometimes you get the multimillion dollar projects, and those are important for downtown. But sometimes the little $500 project, like a painted piano, can be a great example of enhancing the downtown experience," Emerson said.
If you’re interested in applying, email your micro-grant proposal to hayley@downtownhuntsville.org.
You can find more information on the micro-grants at www.huntsville.org.
Proposals must be submitted by July 15.
Winners will be announced on July 19.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.