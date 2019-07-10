Huntsville native, Super Bowl champion Trey Flowers gives back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - From Ed White Middle School, to Columbia High School, to Arkansas, to New England, and now Detroit.
Huntsville native Trey Flowers returned to his hometown all for a good cause.
Flowers made a visit to the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center Tuesday.
Flowers came to give some encouraging words to the youngsters, and also gave a donation of $15,000 to the center as well.
“You know it's important to have a dream and focus on that dream,” Flowers added. “And continue to strive throughout. It may be some bad things, and some up and downs throughout life, but, you have to continue to stay focus and you know achieve your dreams.”
Flowers is preparing for his first training camp with his new team in Detroit. He will be joined by fellow north Alabama native Kerryon Johnson.
“It’s one thing to be playing against each other in High School, and then we meet up in the NFL at the highest level that you can play, it’s definitely a great experience.”
