Heat putting local contractors at risk, ultimately costing time and money

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The summer heat is leaving some businesses out to dry.
Pate Enterprises owner Frank Pate and River City Roofing owner Michael Muse both told WAFF 48 News the hot temperatures are hurting their bottom lines.
They said the weather makes it more dangerous for their workers in the field, requiring more water breaks and a slower pace.
Pate said he has his crews starting earlier to avoid the dangerous heat.
“You can’t really be on that roof past 10:30am because it’s just too hot, so we’re starting about 5:30am. Then we may shift to an inside job later in the day,” he said.
Pate said even with the early starts, one of his workers was hospitalized last week due to dehydration.
He said he’s urging his workers to hydrate.
Indoor jobs are not an option for Muse and his roofing crews, so more breaks are a must.
“It’ll slow it down, we either need to send more guys to a job site to get it done earlier, or split the job into two days in order to compensate for the heat,” he said.
