Heat Advisory from 12 PM-7PM, Heat Index Values between 103°-107°

Eyes are on the tropics with an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico that is producing widespread cloudiness and rain. The low is expected to become better organized by today, or tomorrow by the latest, and could form into a tropical depression. It is projected to move westward and could become a tropical storm by landfall, likely around the coast of Louisiana. It will be something to watch as we move into the weekend. Continue to check back in for the latest on the tropics and the heat.