Heat Advisory from 12 PM-7PM, Heat Index Values between 103°-107°

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to extremely high heat and humidity.
High heat is expected again today, and a Heat Advisory is issued for most of the area, from Noon through 7 PM, but heat is fair game for all of the Tennessee Valley area. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will also be high with dew points in the mid to upper 70s. With extreme heat and high humidity, heat index values are projected to reach between 103°-107°.
Rain would surely help to beat the heat. There could be a few pop-up showers today, so a few lucky cities could receive rain-cooled air. Tomorrow, we have a better chance for rain with a front passing and helping to produce extra showers and storms. There could be about a 20° cool down for those who get rain, so Thursday’s heat is really dictated by the rain (or lack of rain). If cities stay dry, tomorrow could also see dangerously high heat.
Eyes are on the tropics with an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico that is producing widespread cloudiness and rain. The low is expected to become better organized by today, or tomorrow by the latest, and could form into a tropical depression. It is projected to move westward and could become a tropical storm by landfall, likely around the coast of Louisiana. It will be something to watch as we move into the weekend. Continue to check back in for the latest on the tropics and the heat.
