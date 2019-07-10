‘Friends’ leaving Netflix in 2020

(WAFB) - “Friends” is officially leaving Netflix after this year.
The announcement came via Twitter on Tuesday, July 10th, that the sitcom will be moving to the new Warner Brothers streaming service. Warner Media announced the new platform will be called HBO Max, will be the streaming home for “Friends” when it launches in the spring of 2020.
In December Netflix and Warner Media struck a deal to keep “Friends” on Netflix throughout 2019. The popular streaming service paid up to $100 million to keep the sitcom available on its platform.
As more companies launch their own streaming services it’s likely more licensed content will be leaving Netflix. “The Office” will be leaving Netflix in 2021 for its own streaming service through NBCUniversal.
In 2018 “The Office” and “Friends” were the most popular shows on Netflix.
