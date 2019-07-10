Ford recalls 58,000 Focus and Focus ST models for a second time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now the car sitting in your driveway could be part of the latest car recall.
This involves 58,000 Ford Focus cars. Your car could have a power train software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.
This recall effects certain 2012 through 2017 models.
The automaker says dealers will accept the recalled vehicles and apply the correction.
Ford suggests that owners leave at least half a tank of gas in their cars until the fix is applied.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.