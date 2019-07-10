First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat today & tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Today and tomorrow are both a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme heat as we will deal with feels like temperatures well above 100-degrees.
A Heat Advisory is once again in effect for much of the Tennessee Valley through the afternoon today as feels like temperatures will be around 101 to 107°.
This is all because of temperatures into the mid to upper 90s and high humidity levels. Unfortunately, there will not be much cloud cover to bring us relief this afternoon.
There will be a small chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but do not expect it.
This heat will continue into the day on Thursday, but there could be one saving grace; Storms. It is looking a little more likely that we could see some midday storms as a front moves in to spark up some rain.
Any storms that we do see will help cool things down. We also have to watch the weekend for effects of what could potential become Tropical Storm Barry.
This kind of excessive heat can lead to health problems. Make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and also taking frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors.
Be aware of changes to your body which could be the beginning of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Cramping and the lack of sweat are just a few signs of this. Make sure you take care of your pets and check on your neighbors and the elderly.
