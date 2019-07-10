First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues through Thursday

The First Alert Weather Day continues for Wednesday and Thursday due to dangerous heat index values in the 100 to 108 range. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday evening and overnight.
Thursday will be just as hot with a heat index over 100 degrees for most of the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and early evening. Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.
We will be keeping a very close eye on the weekend as a potential hurricane is developing in the Gulf of Mexico as we speak. This tropical system is tracking off to our west, according to recent model date, but this track may potential change. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.