Colbert County Animal Shelter running out of pet food

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Shelter is facing a serious food shortage, and they’re asking for your help.
One of their biggest food donors is no longer able to deliver food each week.
The no-kill shelter is full, and they’re at the point where workers may have to dip into their own money, which they’ve done before.
“Right now we’ve got enough dog food to last maybe another five or six days, probably enough cat food to last another couple of weeks. And then we’re going to be in that dire need,” said animal control officer Anthony Wilbanks.
If you want to help, here’s a few ways. Donate money or call the shelter to see what kind of food you can donate.
Of course, you can also adopt or sponsor a pet.
The shelter’s phone number is 256-381-4073.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.