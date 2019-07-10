Changes coming to Huntsville city schools dress code and cell phone policy

Another change the board approved deals with personal electronic devices, or cell phones. The school system has always had a policy in regards to the PED’s, the board approved that the policy is added to the students code of conduct book. The policy also expands what kind of devices are not allowed to be used during school hours. They include cell phones, tablets, smart watches, airpods, and future electronic devices that haven’t been created. “We live in a world where headphones and ear buds and all of that is very popular and it’s part of the educational process. However, it can be disruptive,” said Clark.