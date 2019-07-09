UNA could issue stadium report by mid-month

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Later this month UNA will get a report on a proposed new football stadium.
The university’s athletic director Mark Linder just made that announcement.
He’s serving as a liaison to the group, as they get ready to show the report to UNA president Ken Kitts.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the university is still working to determine where the new field would be located.
Options being suggested are Cox Creek Parkway or putting the stadium on campus
Read more at the Times Daily.
