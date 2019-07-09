Summer Learning Week: Tips to keep your kids engaged

“You need to keep them reading" Adams says. “There are lots of online sources and tools, but you can also mix in learning with your time spent at home. Go to the library or local museums.” She also says you can mix in learning on your family trips. “As you plan your vacation, have them calculate the destination and distance, how long it will take to get there, landmarks along the way.” Adams says something as simple as letting your kids help with lunch and dinner is a good way to keep them reading and putting what they’ve learned about weights and measurements into real world use.