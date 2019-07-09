Summer Learning Week: Tips to keep your kids engaged

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Most kids in north Alabama are about halfway through their 2019 summer break. If you’ve been a little lenient this summer, now is the time to start raising the bar and expecting more when it comes to summer learning.
Studies have shown students can fail to retain some of what they learned the previous school year during the summer. To combat that, you’ve got to keep their minds engaged and active. Stephanie Adams from the Alabama Connections Academy sat down with Haley Baker to talk about some fun ways to do that.
“You need to keep them reading" Adams says. “There are lots of online sources and tools, but you can also mix in learning with your time spent at home. Go to the library or local museums.” She also says you can mix in learning on your family trips. “As you plan your vacation, have them calculate the destination and distance, how long it will take to get there, landmarks along the way.” Adams says something as simple as letting your kids help with lunch and dinner is a good way to keep them reading and putting what they’ve learned about weights and measurements into real world use.
The Alabama Connections Academy, an online free public school for students from grades K-12, sent us a list of several other fun ideas:
1. Mix in learning on family trips.
- Have your children calculate the distance and how long it will take to reach your destination.
-Older children can help with money management, like keeping track of money spent on gas and meals.
- A fun, interactive activity for children is to give each one their own map. They can keep track of cities or states they travel through and landmarks they see.
2. Take advantage of resources around your community during time spent at home.
- Visit museums that are available nearby (or add this to your plans if you’re traveling).
- Take trips to parks or places where there’s wildlife and have your child keep track of the animals he/she observes.
- Schedule a day of the week for library visits. Children can set a goal on how many books they want to read throughout the summer.
3. You can also tailor household activities to keep children learning.
- Have your children help you cook a meal or bake a treat. Measuring ingredients or reading a recipe will keep them engaged and they will see the product of their work.
- Assign your child a household project. With your help, they can create a plan, purchase the necessary items and complete the project.
- Schedule some play time. Encourage kids to go outside and play and make time for family game nights.
You can find more at summerlearning.org
