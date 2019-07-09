Kira Lewis brings back gold to north Alabama

(WAFF) - Local basketball star Kira Lewis, Hazel Green High School grad and current Alabama men’s basketball point guard, represented Team USA last week in Greece in the FIBA 2019 Men’s Basketball U19 World Cup.
Lewis was one of 12 players selected from the U.S. to compete against the best players across the country.
Lewis helped Team USA win gold by defeating Mali 93-79 on Sunday. It was the seventh time Team USA won gold in this tournament.
Throughout the World Cup tournament, Lewis averaged 4.0 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.
The Hazel Green boys basketball team and all his former basketball coaches in Huntsville are incredibly proud of him and his success overseas.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.