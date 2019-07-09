Huntsville real estate broker arrested over parking dispute

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A well-known face in real estate was arrested by Huntsville police Tuesday.
William Howard Russell, of Russ Russell Commercial Real Estate, was arrested on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Police say Russell is accused of harassing another tenant at a property on Merchants Walk. The harassment was alleged to have began in November 2018. A report was taken in May 2019.
According to police, it began with a dispute over how a tenant of the property “parks” their vehicle where Russell also frequents. A police spokesman said it is not clear if this is his office or not.
Russell allegedly claimed this victim’s parking “damages” other vehicles.
The dispute escalated to where Russell took photos of the victim’s parking style, made a notebook of the photos and circulated this publication-style harassment of the victim around to other tenants of the property, according to police.
The victim got an attorney involved and requested that Russell cease the harassment. Allegedly, a letter was then sent to Russell’s father regarding his behavior with this tenant, which was believed to have angered Russell more.
Police say Russell then rented a vehicle for approximately a month, placed in this tenant’s/victim’s parking space, and a sign that said “parking instructions of America” in the back windshield and placed a copy of the original publication of the photos of the victim’s parking style and also the victim’s address face up in public view.
He also reportedly attempted to have the spouse of the victim trespassed from the property. The spouse of the victim works for the victim at an office there. Russell exclaimed that the spouse of the victim was not allowed to “wear shorts” on the property, according to police.
He bonded out later Tuesday afternoon.
