Historic home getting a renovation in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A historic home in downtown Florence is getting some much needed improvements according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The side porch and front entryway of the The historic Karsner-Kennedy House are getting a $14,000 makeover.
The home on Pine Street dates back to 1828.
The lot and house were sold to the Florence Housing Authority in 1971 as a part of a downtown urban renewal project and now it’s the home of the Downtown Florence Alliance.
Read more at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.