Having fun and staying safe on the water

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s preliminary numbers, six people were killed on Alabama waterways during the July 4th holiday period.
So how do you have fun on the water, but also prevent a tragedy? One of the easiest and best things to do is wear a life jacket.
“According to the Coast Guard, approximately 80% of deaths may actually be preventable simply by wearing a life vest,” said Bryan Combs, UAB School of Nursing
If you are out on the water and there ever is an accident, there are several possibilities of what could happen without one.
“Even if you do happen to be knocked unconscious, that life vest is going to at least keep you afloat til someone else can get to you. However, without that you could be under the water before anybody ever sees you,” said Combs.
He also adds if you’re going to be driving a boat, under no circumstances should you be drinking.
Boating under the influence is illegal, just like driving under it.
Medically speaking, Combs says the conditions on the water many times lend themselves to being extremely unfavorable for consuming alcohol.
“Everyone is different based on size. But you’re out on the lake. You’re already hot. You’re already dehydrated, which is just going to increase your alcohol levels anyway. It’s just kind of a bad situation to be drinking,” Combs said. “If you’re going to be driving the boat, you just need to stay away from it all together. Because what you think is safe, and what you think is appropriate, may not be and you don’t want to risk it.”
