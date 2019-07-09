Florence won’t cancel Salvation Army homeless shelter contract, mayor says

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Freedom From Religion Foundation wants the city of Florence to cancel its contract with the Salvation Army to build a homeless shelter. But Florence Mayor Steve Holt says that won’t happen.
The shelter will include a kitchen to feed the homeless and a day care center with GED classes and job skill training.
A letter from the foundation, based in Wisconsin, claims the project would give the appearance the city endorses a ministry. The foundation’s attorney says that would violate the establishment clause of the First Amendment.
Holt says that’s not what the law says.
“We are able to contract with a church group, or 501(c)(3), which the Salvation Army is. We’re federally protected to be able to do that, and so we do. They have their opinion but we know what we’re doing," said Holt.
Holt says after consulting the city attorney, he does not plan to respond to the foundation’s letter.
The mayor spoke highly of the efforts of the Salvation Army to provide shelter and job training for people in Florence. He said the Salvation Army provides valuable services the city just can’t offer.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.