First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to extreme heat. The heat index will reach 100 by 11 a.m. with a peak of 107 by 4 p.m. each day. You should be taking precautions to not become a heat casualty. Drink plenty of water and make sure you are checking on your coworkers if you work outdoors. Know the signs of heat illness. The most life-threatening symptoms from the heat are lack of sweat and hot dry skin. This is one of the symptoms of heat stroke. Heat is the number one weather-related killer. Never leave a person or pet in a hot car for any length of time in this heat. Always check the backseat before you leave your car.