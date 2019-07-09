First Alert Weather Days for extreme heat Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to extreme heat. The heat index will reach 100 by 11 a.m. with a peak of 107 by 4 p.m. each day. You should be taking precautions to not become a heat casualty. Drink plenty of water and make sure you are checking on your coworkers if you work outdoors. Know the signs of heat illness. The most life-threatening symptoms from the heat are lack of sweat and hot dry skin. This is one of the symptoms of heat stroke. Heat is the number one weather-related killer. Never leave a person or pet in a hot car for any length of time in this heat. Always check the backseat before you leave your car.
Storm chances will get going late Wednesday afternoon but they will be extremely isolated. Thursday and Friday expect to see a few isolated storms. Friday afternoon we will have less humidity but temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. Storm chances continue over the weekend but as of right now they look isolated.
We continue to monitor an area of low pressure that will develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It could become a tropical storm late this week. As of right now it looks like it will track west into Louisiana. Widespread rain will track north Sunday and this could impact areas along the Mississippi/Alabama state line late Sunday into Monday. If you are traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend you can expect to see some thunderstorm activity but it won’t rain all day. The water will be choppy at the beach and also expect to have strong rip currents.
