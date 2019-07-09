First Alert for excessive heat this week

Happy Tuesday! We are expecting a very HOT stretch of weather here in the Tennessee Valley across the next three days so make sure you’re staying hydrated!
The heat is the major story this week and we have a First Alert out for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Today there is a Heat Advisory for much of the Valley which is in effect from Noon until 7pm. This is because temperatures will be into the mid-90s and high humidity which will make it feel like 103-107 degrees. This heat will be back again Wednesday and Thursday.
This kind of excessive heat can lead to health problems. Make sure you are staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and also taking frequent breaks in the shade if working outdoors. Be aware of changes to your body which could be the beginning of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Cramping and the lack of sweat are just a few signs of this. Make sure you take care of your pets and check on your neighbors and the elderly.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.