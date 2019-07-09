Doctors warn about outdoor sports in dangerous heat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors want parents and coaches to know how quickly outdoors sports practice can get this time of year if players are not careful.
It is important to make sure your athletes are well hydrated and are drinking lots of fluids the day before practice. Doctors say stay away from sugary drinks.
We spoke to Dr. Chris Khatri at Shelby Baptist and he says that the most important thing is to make sure coaches are allowing plenty of water breaks.
“If there’s a kid complaining that they are feeling faint or feeling dizzy, it’s just not a man up thing anymore. It’s time to get them some water, let them sit down, let them recover,” he explains.
