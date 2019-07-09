Decatur residents speak out about 3M landfill investigations

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re talking to residents and officials after 3M announcing it needs to test landfills for toxic chemicals.
Morgan County Chairman Ray Long says 3M has been transparent and more than willing to work with government leaders including city leaders in Decatur to conduct test to make sure there are no substances known as PFAs that can contaminate the water and end up making you sick.
"They've always been good partners and I'm proud that they stepped up to the plate and have agreed to do what's necessary to make sure these sites are safe. If there's anything found there, they're going to take care of it and clean it up. You really couldn't ask for more," said Long.
You might remember earlier this year when we gave you the First Alert about 3M reaching a $35 million settlement with the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water System for allegedly contaminating the water.
Morgan County Chairman Ray Long says 3M is now making sure three former waste disposal sites at Brookhaven, as well as Deer Springs and Old Moulton Road are safe and not leaking contamination.
“With all the issues going on the last few years we just want to make sure that everything is good and our citizens can drink the water and all this and not have any concerns. The best way to do it is go out and test,” said Long.
Blake Young and his family has lived near Brookhaven for seven years and he never knew what this area was back in the 1950′s.
“I had no idea there was a land full so close to us,” said Young.
He says it’s scary knowing the area is being tested for potentially dangerous chemicals.
“It’s kind of a slippery slope, you’re glad that they’re doing it, but the fact that their actually having to do it buts a little anxiety, gives a little fear factor,” said Young.
If you live in Morgan County, Chairman Ray Long says it’s still safe for you to drink the water. Blake Young, the homeowner you heard from says he hopes the testing doesn’t scare people away from wanting to live here, or for more companies to establish their businesses here. This is a story we’ll continue to follow and give you the latest details as soon as we learn the results from this test.
