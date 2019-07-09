1 killed and 2 injured in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning at 1 o’clock in Limestone County claimed one life and injured two others.
Investigators say 33-year-old Carla R. Swan of Rogersville was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, in which she was a passenger, left the roadway and struck a several trees.
Swan was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash occurred on U.S. 72 at the 61 mile marker, 11 miles west of Athens. ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
