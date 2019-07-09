Carlos Mathews sworn in as new Huntsville City School Board member

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During Tuesday mornings Huntsville City School Board work session, Carlos Mathews assumed his duties apart of the HCS School Board.
Mathews will represent district 5 and takes over for Pam Hill who resigned from the board back in May.
Mathews’ first day on the job included a lengthy board meeting. The board discussed different topics from policy changes to the school systems Behavior Learning Guidelines to an update on the school systems desegregation case.
Mathews is not a stranger to these board. He tells WAFF 48 that he’s been observing these meetings for a long time. “Being able to sit on this side and actually start to engage, it felt like I was at home.”
As the presiding board member over district 5, Mathews says there are things he wants to improve upon in his district. One deals with growth and making sure the schools have the needed space.
“There are a lot of homes being built in the Zierdt Road area and the Providence area, so we’ve got to prepare for the eventuality that we’re going to run out of room, especially in our middle school area,” said Mathews.
Mathews also wants to take a look at the bus routes and make sure each students is getting to school on time and isn’t spending to much time on the bus. “We’ve got students traveling from the Limestone area to the Williams are to go to middle school, so that’s a pretty good long ride.”
Mathews says he is excited to be apart of the school board. He was welcomed by all of the other school board members who shared in his excitement.
Mathews will finish out Hill’s terms which ends in October of 2020.
