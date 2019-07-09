Bear seen roaming New Market neighborhood

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Another bear has been spotted in Madison County.
Erica Lodge in New Market said a bear was just strolling in her neighbor’s yard in Deer Valley.
Lodge said her husband was standing on the back porch when he saw the bear saunter up. She said by the time he came in to grab his phone, the bear had climbed the neighbors fence, so she walked over to the neighbors house to tell them. She said the bear then came back over the fence and walked to the front porch where she and her child were standing.
“He was very close and looked us eye to eye,” she said.
They called wildlife authorities, who will work to return the bear where it belongs.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.