Authorities investigate AAMU student death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Alabama A&M University are investigating the death of one of their students.
The university police department got the call Monday night that the student was found in one of the residence halls.
At this point, authorities do not suspect foul play. But we’re told Alabama A&M law enforcement and Huntsville police are both investigating this death.
Counselors will be available to those affected. The name of the student hasn’t been released at this time.
