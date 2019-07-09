2 arrested in Highway 231 chase in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Two people are in jail after a chase in Morgan County. Deputies say it all started with the driver running a stop sign.
This all happened on Highway 231 in the Lacey’s Spring area on Monday.
When they tried to stop the driver, a passenger inside started throwing what appeared to be syringes out of the window!
When the car reached a dead end, deputies say the driver got out, and started running through a nearby creek.
Deputies say they had to use a taser to bring Billy Brown Jr. into custody.
The passenger of the car, Jennifer Tungate, was also arrested after several syringes, open beer containers, and other drug paraphernalia were found in the car.
Both are facing several charges, including public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
