Very hot week ahead; Could feel like 100°+ most days this week

The heat of summer is in full gear as we are approaching the middle of July. Temperatures are into the low 70s this morning and that is where they will be every morning this week. You’re A/C unit will be flexing its muscle all week. High temperatures day by day will be into the low to mid 90s, with high humidity levels. That humidity will make things feel right around if not above 100-degrees with the heat index. The one difference with most days this week is that our daily storm chances look much smaller out there. A much smaller chance of storms expected here day by day.