Sheriff deputies continue search for missing man inside the Fabius Coal mine.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost six weeks and there’s still no sign of 61-year-old Jimmy Wayne McCarson.
“He has some physical limitations. We don’t believe he could have walked very far, because of those medical problems so I don’t think he went very far. I’m hoping of course maybe he’s somewhere and not wanting to be found. If he is, I wish he’d notify some law enforcement agencies so we can end this investigation,” said deputy Rocky Harnen.
Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office started searching the huge area with thousands of trees after McCarsons friend says they drove into the Fabius Coal mine and got stuck. he told deputies McCarson went for a walk and never came back.
“We have searched it along with rescue squads, volunteers, they’ve searched it for days and days without stopping and then they’ve kind of slowed down. They have been back periodically with cadaver dogs and search dogs in an attempt to locate the gentleman. We have not been able to find him or any sign of him yet,” said Harnen.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Jimmy Wayne McCarson, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
