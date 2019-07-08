Scottsboro teen’s charge upgraded after friend fatally shot while playing with stolen guns

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro teenager charged after his friend was fatally shot while they were playing with stolen guns now faces an upgraded charge.
Jacob Taylor Isbell, 16, was initially charged as an adult with assault. Those charges have now been upgraded to manslaughter following the victim’s death, according to Scottsboro police.
17-year-old Anthony Raymond Jack Scott was the teenager who was shot and killed. Police said a group was playing with guns at a home on Alabama 35 on July 3. Those guns were connected to thefts around the area, according to police.
Scott succumbed to his injuries on July 4.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.