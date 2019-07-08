North Alabama Housing is Market Booming

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s no question that North Alabama is growing.
And right now, the housing market in Huntsville and other areas of Madison County is booming!
If you see a house you want to buy in Huntsville, be ready to make an offer the day it goes up for sale.
"The market is great for sellers now because they are getting more for their homes it's bad for buyers because they have to pay more," says Lynn Kirksey, a Realtor for Leading Edge Real Estate Group in Madison County.
She says homes are selling fast fueling bidding wars and big increases in home prices.
"I had one home recently that had an offer in the first hour and then another home sold in a day," says Kirksey.
She says the inventory for homes hasn't been this low since the '90s.
"Today actively on the market for Madison County, there's $1315 on the market, and the average sale is about 528 homes a month," says Kirksey.
Elizabeth Bowman lives in Madison. She's got her house on the market to sell.
"We feel like houses are selling so quickly so we won't have to leave it on the market for a long time and they're selling for more than they're sold for in years," says Bowman.
Kirksey says thanks to the growth in new businesses like Mazda Toyota, more people -- like Elizabeth Bowman -- won't have to miss out on a good deal.
"We are excited because this is the best time to sell," says Bowman
A booming housing market expected to keep growing as more business comes to North Alabama.
