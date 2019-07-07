Missing Smith Lake boater identified as daughter of former Troy City Clerk

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Search and rescue teams are still searching for a missing boater on Smith Lake who went missing after a boating crash on Thursday.
That missing person is 26-year-old Kelsey Starling, the daughter of former Troy City Clerk Alton Starling.
Starling confirmed with WSFA 12 News Sunday that it was his daughter still missing after the crash.
Our sister station WBRC Fox 6 News reports the crash happened in the Rock Creek area. They report others were injured in the crash as well.
WBRC reports William Jackson Fite has been arrested and charged with boating under the influence.
Several law enforcement agencies are engaged in the search as well as Christian Aid Ministries.
In Troy, First Baptist Church of Troy is holding a prayer event Sunday evening at 5 p.m. for the Starling family.
