3M expanding chemical testing to 3 Morgan County landfills

The City and County consulted with State Health Officer Scott Harris, MD, MPH, FACP, FIDSA, with the Alabama Department of Public Health who issued this statement with respect to potential exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). ADPH has not received any reports of any health hazards associated with people at Brookhaven or the Aquadome,” stated Harris. He continued, "Swallowing or dermal contact with PFAS-containing surface water through recreational activities (swimming, water sports, etc.) are not expected to cause harm to human health. According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), dermal exposure is slow and does not result in significant absorption of PFAS. ATSDR has observed, ‘Studies have shown that only a small amount of PFAS can get into your body through your skin; therefore, showering and bathing in water containing PFAS should not increase exposure. Washing dishes in water containing PFAS should not increase exposure.’ The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to monitor updates from the Environmental Protection Agency and ATSDR and makes recommendations based on new information as it becomes available."