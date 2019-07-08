Former Ala. resident charged with murder, manslaughter in fatal 2018 wreck in Henagar

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was recently taken into custody regarding a fatal accident that occurred in Henagar in 2018.
Lester Macklin, 26, of Detroit, Michigan was transported back to DeKalb County from Detroit by U.S. marshals last week. Macklin is facing charges of murder and manslaughter.
Investigators say Macklin was living in Sylvania at the time of the accident.
The fatal wreck occurred on May 21, 2018 at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 75 in Henagar.
Investigators say Macklin ran the red light while traveling northbound on Highway 75 at a high rate of speed. His vehicle struck the vehicle of Terrell Bowden of Valley Head, who was turning southbound onto Highway 75 from Highway 40.
Macklin remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
The accident was investigated by the Henagar Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
