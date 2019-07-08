Authorities searching for missing inmate in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing inmate.
Jeremy Tucker is one of two inmates who walked off their work detail at Vulcan Plastics early Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans when he left his job site.
If have any information on Tucker you are asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Meanwhile, the other inmate who walked off the work site is back behind bars. The Limestone County Sheriff’s office recaptured Bryan Vincent off Compton Road in Athens.
Again, they urge to to call them if you’ve seen Tucker.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.