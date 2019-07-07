Showers and storms today, hot and mostly dry through the week

Some areas are waking up to fog, but visibility for most cities is all clear. There is a decent chance of rain all day. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, but around lunchtime showers and storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity. The rain could provide heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
The next work week is looking very hot. Highs will get into the mid-90s, and the humidity will make it feel like 100° or higher outside most days. There will be little relief from the heat in the form of rain through the week, so remember to practice heat safety.
