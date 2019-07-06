FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to capture of escaped inmates

Officials believe the inmates may have crossed state lines.

Parchman inmate Benny Ray Blansett and CMCF inmates Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing Friday; Source: MDOC
By China Lee | July 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 9:33 PM

Miss. (WLBT) - – The search continues for three inmates who escaped custody Friday from separate correctional facilities in Mississippi.

Mississippi Department of Safety Public Commissioner Marshall Fisher says that there is a high probability that the escapees have made it across state lines.

Parchman inmate Benny Ray Blansett and CMCF inmates Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing during early morning counts Friday.

“There is a high probability that these escapees may have already crossed into bordering states and as a reminder to the public, these individuals are considered to be armed and dangerous. We’re asking the public to contact law enforcement with any related information regarding these subjects no matter how insignificant they may consider it to be. Additionally, we caution the public to not attempt to apprehend these subjects on their own."
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

Local, state, and federal agencies are involved in the search including the Federal Bureau of Investigation which has offered a $10,000 reward.

Mississippi Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward regarding information leading to the capture of the subjects.

If anyone has information regarding the escaped convicts please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745- 6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

