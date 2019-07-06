Woman charged with attempted murder of ex-boyfriend in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have arrested a woman accused of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend after they broke up.
Police say Tanisha Elizabeth Nance, 27, met her ex on Bonnell Drive on March 26 so he could get some belongings from her. Police say they had on ongoing dispute over personal property.
Police say Nance’s then-boyfriend shot her ex. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe Nance lured him to the location for the assault.
Nance was arrested Thursday. She is being held on $30,000 bond.
Police say there are other offenders involved and more arrests are pending.
