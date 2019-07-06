Showers possible this weekend, sizzling next week

Good Saturday morning! A few cities are waking up to fog and may run into some visibility issues on the roads this morning. The fog will clear some time after sunrise and we will see a mix of sun and clouds for today. A shower or two may be possible this morning, but isolated showers and storms are expected this afternoon with Summertime pop-up convection. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat index values will be near 100°.
Sunday will bring the chance for more rain, which could really help with the heat. Rain will be possible in the morning, but most of the showers and storms will come during the second half of the day. The Valley could see a few strong storms tomorrow that could include heavy rain, damaging winds, lightning, and small hail. Highs will peak around 90, but those who receive rain could be cooler.
Next week could use higher rain chances because it will be hot! Highs will mostly peak into the mid 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. A few pop-up showers are possible, but chances are very slim.
