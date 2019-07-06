Search still underway at Smith Lake for missing boater

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are still searching for a boater that went missing on July 4th.
Kelsey Starling went missing after a July 4th boating crash in the Rock Creek area of Smith Lake.
Divers are being assisted by local volunteer fire departments, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department and ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.
Christian Aid Ministries is also assisting authorities with the search. They are a search and rescue unit from Tennessee that have sonar equipment to help scan the area.
William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail early Friday on a charge of Boating Under the Influence. Four other passengers on the Mastercraft were transported for medical attention by emergency responders.
