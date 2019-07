BREAKING: A single propeller Cessna 172 Skyhawk crashed on the fairway of the 17th hole at the Ole Miss Golf Course.



Golfers saw the plane losing altitude and crash, starting a fire. Witnesses say 1 person has died in the crash.



📸 by: @JakeThompsonOE @RichardCrossSTM pic.twitter.com/RiKqr6mNlk