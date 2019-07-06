Alabama state Senator’s house the target of attempted break-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state Senator David Burkette’s house has been the target of an attempted break-in.
According to Burkette, twice this week four people have tried to break into his house, but luckily Burkette caught both attempts on camera.
“Between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. last Friday, there was a ring at my doorbell and next thing we know they fled," Burkette said.
Less than a week later, the same four apparent teenagers were back.
“It appears to be two females and two males. One of the males, the one who kicked my door, was a slender guy with gym shorts on and it looked like some Jordan tennis shoes," Burkette said.
That suspect approached Burkette’s front porch, looked up at the security camera and then proceeded to beat on Burkette’s front door with a stick.
“It looked like a great tree limb or something that he had in his hand and then he tried to kick the door open," Burkette said.
The suspect was unsuccessful at knocking down the door and fled the scene.
Burkette doesn’t believe this was done at random.
“They know exactly who I am," Burkette said.
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed Burkette did file a police report and that police officers are working to identify the four people seen in the video.
