Shots fired leads to brief standoff in Athens; brothers arrested

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A domestic violence report ended with two brothers in jail Thursday morning.
Athens police responded to a report of domestic violence at Oakview Apartments at approximately 10:30 a.m. Police say Jarious Miller, 23, is alleged to have fired a shot as his girlfriend fled to a neighbor’s car. Police say in their haste to get away, the neighbor accidentally backed into a parked vehicle then drove over a nearby sidewalk curb, destroying one tire.
The driver and victim were eventually able get away and call police.
Officers say as they approached the residence, they found a man and a toddler sitting on the front porch where the disturbance was reported to have taken place. The man was identified as Miller’s brother, Arthur Thompson.
Police say during questioning about the incident, Thompson was found to be carrying a concealed pistol that was reported stolen in Decatur. Police say Thompson also lied to officers about the direction in which his brother fled.
The stolen pistol was taken as evidence and Thompson was taken into custody.
According to police, an officer was still on the front porch talking with the toddler when she looked up to see that Miller had opened the apartment’s front door and pointed a handgun at them. The officer was able to get the young girl to safety.
More officers approached and repeatedly ordered Miller to put the pistol down. They say he eventually complied and put it on a nearby chair but then retreated into the apartment and picked up an infant.
The officers were locked in a standoff for several minutes as Miller repeatedly begged the officers to shoot him, according to police.
They were eventually able to convince Miller to surrender the infant. He was taken into custody without further incident.
No one was injured in Thursday morning’s events.
Miller was charged with two counts of domestic violence (menacing), interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and menacing.
Thompson was charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and second-degree hindering prosecution.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.