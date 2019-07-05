1 missing, 5 injured in two-boat collision on Smith Lake

CRANE HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have resumed searching this morning for a missing person after a boating accident on late last night on Smith Lake.
Authorities say five people were injured, with four being transported to an area hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown. Capt. Gary Buchanan says the crash occurred in Rock Creek at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Search efforts for the missing person were suspended at 1 a.m., according to Capt. Buchanan. Multiple agencies are assisting Friday morning.
This is one of two boating accidents reported in Alabama on Independence Day. The other accident happened on Lake Jordan, where two people are reported missing.
We will provide more information when it is available.
