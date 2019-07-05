Insect invasion: Kitchen Cops finding flies all over the Valley this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health inspectors across the Tennessee Valley are reporting an uptick in insects this summer during their regular rounds. While this isn’t unexpected during the summer months, that doesn’t mean restaurants get a free pass.
The Allure Bistro in Huntsville is the lowest performer in Madison County this week with an 85. It’s one of the places dealing with flies. There was also a lack of sanitizer in the dishwasher. Inspectors tested it five times, but came up empty each time. The owner also didn’t respond to the Madison County Health Department when they called for a follow-up visit, as of the time that the reports were published.
Elsewhere in Madison County, Gerry’s Country Kitchen on Winchester Road is given an 86 because of flies and food temperature issues. More flies found at Pieology at Bridge Street. It gets an 88.
We have a month’s worth of reports from Marshall County’s Kitchen Cops to go through, and there are plenty of issues you need to know about there.
The KFC on Highway 431 in Albertville gets a 76 due to a grease spill, dirty pans, cleaner stored improperly, missing toilet paper and a missing inspection sheet from the previous visit. The Rock House in Guntersville gets a 77 because some foods didn’t have date labels on them. Legghorn’s in Albertville gets a 79 for having no sanitizer in the dishwasher and loose wires on the fryer baskets. The lowest score in Marshall County this week belongs to Jessy’s Tacos in Guntersville. It earned a 72 due to dirty dishes, missing date labels on foods, and several foods at the wrong temperature.
Two McDonald’s set the low bar in Morgan and Limestone Counties. The location at I-65 and Highway 72 is hit with a 72 because of flies and gnats, problems with hot water at a sink, missing food safety testing equipment, foods at the wrong temperature and dirty ice machines and drink nozzles. The McDonalds on 6th Avenue & 8th Street in Decatur. It gets an 84, and the only note in the inspection guide "flies [too numerous to count] in establishment.
Click on the links below to see the full scores and inspection notes from this week’s inspections:
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.