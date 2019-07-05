Insect invasion: Kitchen Cops finding flies all over the Valley this summer

The KFC on Highway 431 in Albertville gets a 76 due to a grease spill, dirty pans, cleaner stored improperly, missing toilet paper and a missing inspection sheet from the previous visit. The Rock House in Guntersville gets a 77 because some foods didn’t have date labels on them. Legghorn’s in Albertville gets a 79 for having no sanitizer in the dishwasher and loose wires on the fryer baskets. The lowest score in Marshall County this week belongs to Jessy’s Tacos in Guntersville. It earned a 72 due to dirty dishes, missing date labels on foods, and several foods at the wrong temperature.