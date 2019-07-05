Hot and muggy Friday

Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with increasing clouds as diurnally driven pop-up showers and storms develop. And rain today should not last long, and after sunset, the storms will lose their fuel from the heat and dwindle away.
The heat will crank up again today, and dew points will be in the low 70s. Highs are projected to climb into the low 90s. Heat index values this afternoon will be around 100°.
This weekend brings much of the same. Temperatures will be hot, in the 90s, the humidity will be high, and it will feel a lot hotter. Rain chances are slim and are mainly catered to the afternoon.
Next week brings less rain during the afternoon, but more of the same heat. Highs will peak into the low to mid 90s and lows will sink into the low to mid 70s.
