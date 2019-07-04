Vehicle pursuit in Morgan County ends in 2 arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A police pursuit involving multiple agencies ended with two people under arrest Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a Decatur police officer traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 31 in Flint heading to Hartselle. The Hartselle Police Department was advised and made contact with the vehicle on Highway 31 and Curry Street.
Deputies say the vehicle failed to stop and led police on a chase.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and were able to stop the vehicle on Pearl Street in Hartselle.
Deputies say after the vehicle stopped, the driver jumped out and ran on foot.
Officers and deputies went after him on foot. They say they found him hiding in a family member’s home within minutes.
The driver was identified as Justin Harold Callahan, 32, of Hartselle. Callahan had multiple misdemeanor warrants and a felony warrant with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by Decatur police and is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
The passenger, Christy Davis, 39, of Decatur, was also arrested on outstanding warrants with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“Great work by all three agencies involved as well as the 911 team that keeps us connected,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.
