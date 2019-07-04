Teen dies from injuries in Lawrence County wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mt. Hope teenager has succumbed to injuries sustained in a rollover wreck last week.
The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. June 27 on Alabama 24, six miles west of Moulton. Alabama State Troopers say the 2003 GMC Sierra left the roadway and overturned.
A teen who was a passenger was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries. Troopers identified him as 18-year-old Kagen Blade Sutton.
He died at the hospital on Thursday.
Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.