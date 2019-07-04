Teen dies from injuries in Lawrence County wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 4, 2019 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 3:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mt. Hope teenager has succumbed to injuries sustained in a rollover wreck last week.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 6:30 a.m. June 27 on Alabama 24, six miles west of Moulton. Alabama State Troopers say the 2003 GMC Sierra left the roadway and overturned.

A teen who was a passenger was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries. Troopers identified him as 18-year-old Kagen Blade Sutton.

He died at the hospital on Thursday.

Troopers continue to investigate.

